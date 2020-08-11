Parksville and Qualicum Beach departments seek new firefighters

Classes for recruits begin in the fall

The Parksville and Qualicum Beach fire departments are looking for new recruits. (File photo)

“Ideal candidates are physically fit, energetic, community minded team players who are keen to learn new skills,” said Marc Norris, fire chief for both fire departments.

The fire departments provide emergency and non-emergency services to their fire protection areas, including: fire suppression; motor vehicle incidents; response to medical emergencies; hazardous materials incidents; gas/hydro emergencies; carbon monoxide alarms; perform rescue services and more.

A release put out by the city of Parksville listed the following as requirements:

• 19 years of age or older (junior member, age 16)

• Healthy and physically fit (medical and fitness screening required), non-smoker preferred

• Valid B.C. driver’s licence and good driving record

• Good character (RCMP criminal record check required)

• Able and willing to commit to the community

• Live in the Parksville or Qualicum Beach fire protection areas

• Daytime availability preferred and able to attend weekly training sessions

Qualified candidates should submit applications to the department in the area where they live. Details and applications are on the department websites. To learn more, call your fire hall during business hours (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to set up a time to visit the fire station and speak with a member. Recruit classes begin in the fall and the application closing date is Friday, Oct. 9 at 4 pm. A junior program is also available for people under the age of 19.

Information for each fire department is as follows:

• Parksville Volunteer Fire Department Qualicum Beach Fire Department, www.parksville.ca, 250-248-3242; fire@parksville.ca

• Qualicum Beach Fire Department, www.qualicumbeach.com/fire-department, 250-752-6232, firechief@qualicumbeach.com

— NEWS staff, submitted

