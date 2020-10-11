Parksville 2020 budget meeting to be held on Nov. 4

The City of Parksville will hold a budget meeting early November.

Parksville city council will discuss the amended 2020 municipal budget at a special council meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public seating in the forum is extremely limited and contact tracing is required. Since public input is important to the financial planning process we encourage residents to submit comments by email to council@parksville.ca.

To be considered by council during the meeting, written comments will need to be received by no later than 12 p.m. on Nov. 4.

The open budget deliberation meeting may be viewed online through web-streaming from the home page of the City of Parksville’s website. The meeting will also be archived for future reference.

For information and review, the city’s budget and financial plans are also available on the website.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

