Parks Canada responding to reports of wildfire smoke on Mt. Smart in Glacier National Park

There was a lightning strike in the area last week but no smoke until now

A potential wildfire reported to Parks Canada today on Mt. Smart in Glacier National Park.

Last week a spot fire was seen in the same area, a result of a lightning strike from the storm system that went through over the weekend. When fire crews investigated, there was no longer any smoke or fire visible.

However, this morning a helicopter flying over the area noted smoke in that same area.

“This could be a different fire or the same spot fire may have flared up,” said Shelley Bird, communications officer for Parks Canada, in an email.

Fire crews are en route to investigate.

“Given the recent wet weather, there are no concerns at this time and the fire does not currently pose a risk to people or assets,” Bird said.

The safety of the public, Parks Canada crews, infrastructure and neighbouring lands is our top priority, Bird said.

Parks Canada works closely with the BC Wildfire Service to monitor and manage wildfire risk in and around Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks. Crews continue to monitor the parks for new wildfires and are ready with the resources to respond quickly.

