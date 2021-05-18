Parks Canada proposal calls for eradication of fallow deer on Sidney Island

Parks Canada staff say the proposed eradication of invasive deer on Sidney Island with small-calibre fire arms will unfold in the safest and most humane way possible and help restore the ecology of the island. But obstacles remain ahead, including approval from one of the stakeholders and questions about the actual number of animals.
The eradication of fallow deer is part of a larger plan to restore the natural ecology of the island that includes multiple stakeholders: Parks Canada, local First Nations, Sidney Island residents, provincial authorities and the Island Trust Conservancy.
Melissa Banovich, acting superintendent of Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, said the animals have been over-browsing local plants, thereby undermining ecological restoration efforts.
It is not clear how many fallow deer live on the island after European settlers introduced them in the early 1900s for sport hunting. But their are been all too familiar.
“They eat anything and everything that they can reach,” said Eric Pelky, community engagement coordinator, with the WSANEC (Saanich People) Leadership Council. “So it is really hard for anything to survive with the fallow deer being there.”
Accordingly, fallow deer have denied local First Nations access to medicine harvested from plants and crowded out black tail deer, a traditional food source, said Pelky, adding that black tail deer are barely hanging on.
While local residents and First Nations hunt in the portion of the island controlled by Parks Canada from November through February have helped bring down the numbers of fallow deer, their continuous presence has made it difficult for island’s ecology.
It is not clear yet how much eradication would cost and how it would unfold, assuming all stakeholders sign off on the larger proposal, something that has not yet happened yet.
Triana Newton, spokesperson for some 90 owners of 111 bare-strata lots on the southern part of the island not in the national park reserve, said owners recently received the proposal that includes the eradication component. A majority of the strata must vote for or against the overall proposal, she said.
A range of views run through the strata membership, she said. “Some are rooted in ecological restoration, there are some rooted in wildlife preservation and you’ve got some that are also rooted in food security and food sourcing,” she said. “So we have a spectrum of views through our ownership.”
Newton said the current focus lies on gathering every possible piece of information, so owners can make the most informed decision. “No decision is made yet and there is still an engagement process to go,” she said. “The one thing we fear most is having our engagement process being held in the court of public opinion.”
Newton said a final decision could come mid-summer.
Banovich said the actual tactics of rounding up the animals remain under development and the consultation period that closes on June 17 gives members of public the opportunity to flag any outstanding issues.
Assuming approval, Parks Canada plans to hire a contractor with plans calling for eradication trials in the fall and winter of 2021-2022.
The culling of deer elsewhere has been the cause of controversy, a point Pelky acknowledged. “We are thinking that there might be some negative feedback from animal rights groups. So we are kind of prepared to answer questions about that.”
Parks Canada is also working with its own welfare animal specialists and an international animal welfare organization will review its plans.
With no official figure available, the best available estimate pegs the fallow deer population between 400 to 500 animals, said Newtown.
Sara Dubois, director of science and policy division and chief scientific officer for the BC SPCA, confirmed her organization has been consulting with Parks Canada for several years, adding her organization has not yet seen the final plan, because it still awaits final approval from stakeholders.
