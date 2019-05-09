Parks Canada information session scheduled for next week in Keremeos

Government wants to hear more from public in South Okanagan

Parks Canada is holding a public information session in Keremeos on May 15. (Western News file photo)

Those interested in hearing the latest from Parks Canada on the proposed South Okanagan-Similkameen national park reserve can attend a public information session in Keremeos next week.

Parks Canada will share new information on the reserve boundaries and provide an overview on key aspects about land management at the session.

It had “broad and extensive consultations with local residents, stakeholders, and all Canadians to hear their views on the proposed boundary for the proposed national park reserve and key aspects for consideration in the management of the lands.”

But Parks Canada also wants to hear from the public that night.

“This is your opportunity, as members of the local community, region, and as Canadians, to provide further feedback and have your say,” reads the government website.

The event takes place on Wednesday, May 15 at Victory Hall from 4 to 8 p.m.

Sessions are also scheduled for Oliver, Osoyoos and Penticton on May 14, 15 and 16, respectively.

