Parks and Recreation Master Plan underway for Creston and Areas A, B, and C

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is undertaking the development of a Parks and Recreation Master Plan for the Town of Creston and Areas A, B and C. The Master Plan will guide the RDCK in making decisions about parks and recreation provision and resource priorities. Area residents are being asked to have their say by completing a questionnaire.

Consultation with the community is critical to the development of the Master Plan. Community partners, organizations, and residents will be provided with opportunities to share their thoughts and perspectives on the current situation and future needs. A questionnaire is being mailed out to all residents in the area this month. Residents who haven’t received it yet should expect it shortly.

“The contributions of the community to the previous Master Plan had a significant positive impact on the quality of life for people in Creston and Areas A, B, and C—that’s why we are asking residents to complete this questionnaire,” said Larry Binks, Chair of the Creston Valley Services Committee. “We strongly encourage all area residents and groups to provide their input and have their say about the new Master Plan when given the opportunity. This is an important project that will guide how parks and recreation services in the region are provided for years to come.”

The previous Master Plan was developed in 2006 with the contribution of residents, community groups, and other stakeholders. The plan, along with the community input, led to the development and enhancement of the Creston and District Community Complex.

“We know that area residents already value the Community Complex and the programs and services we provide that help improve our overall health, strengthen our families, and enhance our entire community,” said Randy Fediuk, Manager of Recreation, Creston & District Community Complex. “Input from residents and groups is important and can make a real difference, like it did in 2006, to the future of recreation in our community.”

The 2018 Master Plan will assess the current state and identify priorities and recommendations regarding the provision of parks and recreation, active lifestyle opportunities, and services to meet the needs of residents and visitors over the next 25 years. All aspects of recreation are being assessed—from sports, arts and culture, and leisure pursuits, to parks, trails, libraries, museums and the benefits of the natural setting.

“The Directors understand that community halls, parks, trails and other leisure assets from Riondel to Yahk are all seen as part of the recreation infrastructure of the Creston Valley,” continued Mr. Fediuk. “This process will help identify how our residents currently use these facilities, and what the untapped potential of these facilities may be.”

RC Strategies + PERC (a planning company) has been retained to work with the RDCK to complete the Master Plan. It is scheduled for completion by December 2018. Project updates will be posted on the RDCK website: www.rdck.ca.