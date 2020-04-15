Parking tickets back to being issued after brief hiatus

The City of Victoria was giving out warning tickets as meters were adjusted to new rates

Parking tickets are issued everyday in Victoria – but some people have yet to realize Sunday street parking is no longer free. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Parking tickets are being issued once again after a weekend hiatus as City staff transitioned to new parking rates.

“The City’s parking ambassadors have continued to educate the public around new parking fees and were writing warning tickets over the weekend as parking pay stations were being reprogrammed to reflect the new rates,” explained Bill Eisenhauer, head of engagement at the City.

READ MORE: Victoria reduces parking fees during COVID-19 health emergency

This education component is now over as of Wednesday morning, though Eisenhauer noted that enforcing new rates and special zones will be left up to the discretion of the city’s parking ambassadors.

Parking rates will now be reduced to $1 per hour, with a maximum of five hours in parkades with the first hour free (compared to first hour free and $2 to $3 for the following hours) and parking lots, and on-street parking will also be limited to $1 per hour (down from $1.50-$3.00 per hour). Time limited zones will no longer be enforced, with the exception of 30-minute zones, and monthly rates will be brought down to $85 per month (usually ranging from $180-$240).

Anyone with questions about their infraction, they can contact parkingservices@victoria.ca or call 250-361-0260.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi

and follow us on Instagram

Victoria News