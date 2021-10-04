Parking expansion being planned for Maple Ridge provincial park

Parking expansion is currently being planned for Golden Ears Provincial Park after an investment by the province aimed at making the park more accessible and enjoyable to future visitors.

The provincial government announced on Monday, Oct. 4, that they have invested $21.5 million over the next three years for new campsites, new trails, and upgrades to facilities at several parks across B.C..

Locally, $250,000 has been earmarked for the Golden Ears parking expansion project, the only project listed for the provincial park.

“Soon, thanks to this parking lot expansion, even more people will be able to comfortably camp, swim, hike and explore at Golden Ears Provincial Park,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission.

“Whether you’re meeting friends for a picnic or checking out Alouette Lake, Golden Ears is a true gem right in our backyard,” noted Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows. “It’s great to see people getting out and taking advantage of what B.C. has to offer, and our government knows that funding like this makes it even easier for locals and tourists to enjoy our parks.”

The investment is part of an $83 million budget increase to BC Parks. The new funding is being used across the province to acquire new land, add more campsites and improve high-use trails. The province is consulting with First Nations governments and conducting environmental and archaeological assessments prior to moving forward with the projects.

During the last four years, more than 1,500 campsites have been added to provincial parks and recreation sites in high demand areas. With 500 of those sites added to campgrounds in the Lower Mainland area including Cultus Lake, Golden Ears, Chilliwack Lake, Stawamus Chief and Garibaldi.

New campsite developments incorporate accessible design standards, wherever possible, so people living with disabilities can enjoy outdoor activities with no barriers.

“With more visitors than ever in B.C. Parks this year, these accessibility upgrades and expansions are a welcome investment,” added D’Eith.

