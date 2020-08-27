Parked vehicle smashed in southwest Kelowna

A woman has taken to social media for assistance after her parked car was subject to a hit and run last weekend in southwest Kelowna.

Lauren Helene said a white SUV or truck smashed into her parked vehicle on Okaview Road near Ash Road around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22.

She said the suspect either went up Stellar Court or down Okaview to Uplands Road.

“This resulted in a total loss for my vehicle and since the a—hole isn’t caught the deductible for a new vehicle is out of my pocket,” wrote Helene in a post to Facebook group Kelowna Alert.

[gps-image name=”22542979_web1_200903-KCN-hit-and-run_1.jpg”]

If anybody has information about the incident, Helene is urging them to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment and cite case number 2020-5-15-20.

READ MORE: Kelowna woman dies following motorcycle crash on Highway 33

READ MORE: Drugs, weapons, stolen property seized from Rutland residence

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguezLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News