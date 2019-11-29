Park upgrades – and timeline for Abby Grind relocation – revealed in city’s draft budget

From new paths and park improvements to transit exchange upgrades and a new Abby Grind location, the city’s provisional budget gives an important glimpse at a wide range of the municipality’s priorities for the coming years.
That draft budget – which has yet to be finalized and approved by council – was released earlier this month. The News has already written multiple stories stemming from discussions over the budget, but here are some transportation items that may have gone under the radar, but may affect day-to-day life for thousands of Abbotsford residents:
2020
• Dawson to Farina multi-use path: $1 million
• Clearbrook neighbourhood plan: $150,000
• McCallum neighbourhood plan: $200,000
• Maclure Road cedar hedge replacement study: $50,000
2020-2024
• Trail development and planning: $500,000
• Park Planning and design: $500,000
2021
• Public art policy review: $40,000
• Mill Lake Park master plan: $125,000
2021-2024
• Little Free Libraries expansion: $8,000
• Support for people with disabilities: $400,000
2021-2023
• Downtown playgrounds: $300,000
• Additional spray parks: $600,000
• Mill Lake Park development: $1 million
• Park features: $150,000
2022
• Community Park – McMillan, Auguston: $500,000
• Sports field strategy: $100,000
2022-2023
• Clayburn Village Park development: $1 million
2023
•New Abby Grind location: $100,000
2023-2024
• City wide park development: $3 million
• Sports field development: $2 million
2024
• Neighbourhood park acquisition: $4.3 million
