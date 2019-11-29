Park upgrades – and timeline for Abby Grind relocation – revealed in city’s draft budget

Money for new spray parks and other improvements included in Abbotsford five-year financial plan

The city has set aside $600,000 for the creation of new spray parks, beginning in 2021.File photo

From new paths and park improvements to transit exchange upgrades and a new Abby Grind location, the city’s provisional budget gives an important glimpse at a wide range of the municipality’s priorities for the coming years.

That draft budget – which has yet to be finalized and approved by council – was released earlier this month. The News has already written multiple stories stemming from discussions over the budget, but here are some transportation items that may have gone under the radar, but may affect day-to-day life for thousands of Abbotsford residents:

2020

• Dawson to Farina multi-use path: $1 million

• Clearbrook neighbourhood plan: $150,000

• McCallum neighbourhood plan: $200,000

• Maclure Road cedar hedge replacement study: $50,000

2020-2024

• Trail development and planning: $500,000

• Park Planning and design: $500,000

2021

• Public art policy review: $40,000

• Mill Lake Park master plan: $125,000

2021-2024

• Little Free Libraries expansion: $8,000

• Support for people with disabilities: $400,000

2021-2023

• Downtown playgrounds: $300,000

• Additional spray parks: $600,000

• Mill Lake Park development: $1 million

• Park features: $150,000

2022

• Community Park – McMillan, Auguston: $500,000

• Sports field strategy: $100,000

2022-2023

• Clayburn Village Park development: $1 million

2023

•New Abby Grind location: $100,000

2023-2024

• City wide park development: $3 million

• Sports field development: $2 million

2024

• Neighbourhood park acquisition: $4.3 million

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:tolsen@abbynews.com

