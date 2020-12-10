Park priority pushes up Lake Country taxes

Proposed 1.25 per cent tax increase over four years to cover park plans

Plans to keep parks a priority could cost Lake Country residents.

A 1.25 per cent tax increase for four years is proposed to assist in park and facilities renewal. This increase would only cover parks and recreation and would be on top of any additional tax increase the district may need to cover project and operating costs.

Taxpayers saw a 5.88 per cent tax increase in 2020.

The park and recreation advisory committee discussed whether to include the recommendation considering the current economic downturn due to COVID‐19.

“The consensus was it is very important to take care of our current assets and not push it off for future generations,” the committee said.

The neighbouring City of Vernon adopted a 2.13 per cent tax increase in its 2021 budget.

The items included in Lake Country’s parks and recreation budget requests are:

Woodsdale Waterfront Park site and cultural ‐ design ($400,000)

Pelmewash Pier – design ($25,000)

Okanagan Centre Park improvements – design ($25,000)

Shoreline Park playground improvement – construction ($30,000)

Lake Country council will begin consideration of the 2021 financial plan Jan. 12, 2021. Although the public is not permitted to attend the budget meeting in person, everyone is invited to log in to watch the meeting live or go to the District’s YouTube channel the following day to see what happened.

The public can also weigh in on the plan at a virtual town hall meeting Feb. 8, 2021.

The next park and recreation committee meeting will be Jan. 18 at 7 p.m., where the Oyama Isthmus Park concept design will be discussed.

