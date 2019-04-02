Parents warned after man seen taking photos of students near Kent Elementary

A letter was sent home to parents on Tuesday, asking them to review safety procedures with students

A man was seen taking photos of students on Vimy Road (red) near Kent Elementary on Monday, April 1. (Google Maps)

Kent Elementary is warning parents to review safety procedures with their children, after a man was spotted taking photos of students Monday (April 1).

In a letter that went out to parents Tuesday (April 2), principal Stan Watchorn said that a couple students saw a man in a black Honda Civic taking photos and/or video of students walking down Vimy Road after school.

The letter describes the man as having black hair and wearing black sunglasses and a black jacket.

“Should your child witness this vehicle or experience any similar circumstances, you should not hesitate to contact our school administration and the Agassiz RCMP,” the letter reads.

The letter says the Agassiz RCMP have been notified.

The Agassiz Harrison Observer has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

