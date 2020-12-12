Parents of Chilliwack childcare centre receive 11-day COVID-19 exposure notice

An exposure notice from Fraser Health was sent to families of Panther Pen Before and After School Childcare (located at Promontory Heights elementary) on Dec. 11 stating the exposure dates were Dec. 1 to 11. (Google Maps)

An 11-day COVID-19 exposure notice at a child care centre in Chilliwack was sent to parents on Friday (Dec. 11).

The notice from Fraser Health was sent to families of Panther Pen Before and After School Childcare on Dec. 11 stating the exposure dates were Dec. 1 to 11, and that it was one individual there who tested positive for the virus.

The centre is located at Promontory Heights elementary school.

It is likely the longest window of exposure that families with kids in the Chilliwack School District have seen so far.

Children are being told to self-isolate for 14 days, which means they need to do so until Christmas Day.

“Your child should remain in your home or in a monitored outdoor space. Your child should not play with friends or go to any public areas,” the notice reads.

The letter goes on to say close household contacts, such as parents and siblings, do not need to isolate unless the child to which the letter applies tests positive for COVID-19.

According to Fraser Health, Promontory Heights elementary also has exposure dates of Nov. 28, 30, Dec. 1, 2, 3 and 7.

READ MORE: List of Chilliwack schools on Fraser Health COVID-19 site grows to 10

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress