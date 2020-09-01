Parents add voice to complaints about site of new mental health and addiction centre in Duncan

Island Health plans to open new Wellness and Recovery Centre on York Road this fall

Parents in the Cowichan Valley school district have joined other groups and local governments in raising concerns over Island Health’s decision to open its new Wellness and Recovery Centre on York Road this fall. (File photo)

Cowichan’s parents are against the placement of Island Health’s new Wellness and Recovery Centre on York Road.

In a letter to Island Health, the Cowichan Valley District PAC, which represents parents and care givers in the local school district, said as much as they support the need for such a facility, the location at 5878 York Rd. is unacceptable for many reasons that affect the safety and well-being of local children.

In the letter, Carmen Sundstrom and Amber Marsh, DPAC’s chairwoman and vice-chairwoman, said the centre, which is planned to open this fall, is a mere five minute walk from Alexander Elementary and Quamichan schools.

“This is also on the direct route for students at Quamichan who walk to lunch destinations,” the letter said.

“Concerns have also been brought forward to us of the extra foot traffic and the possible illegal activities that may take place in and around this area. We are extremely disappointed there was no community consultation to have been able to voice these concerns during the planning phase. We would appreciate the opportunity to speak with the partner groups and decision makers to fully voice our concerns and to discuss this decision that was made.”

Council in the Municipality of North Cowichan also decided to send a letter to Island Health at its meeting on Aug. 19 asking for a pause on further development of the new centre until a public consultation process with businesses and residents in the neighbourhood is completed after receiving negative reaction to the planned site of the facility from neighbouring residents and businesses.

Island Health announced last April that the new Wellness and Recovery Centre will provide a range of services to support people living with addiction and mental health concerns.

It will bring together primary care, harm reduction, case management, the overdose prevention site currently located on Trunk Road, and on-site treatment in one location.

Island Health doesn’t require permission from local governments or residents to open such sites.

The letter to Island Health from North Cowichan’s Mayor Al Siebring said that while council is in favour of the concept of the centre, the location that was ultimately chosen is inappropriate and will surely have negative impacts on the surrounding businesses and residents.

“The selected location, just a block from the Warmland Shelter and within walking distance of a major constellation of residences and several schools, has generated justifiable concerns within the community because the selection of this site constitutes a ‘clustering’ of these services into a single neighbourhood,” Siebring said in the letter.

“There is further concern that putting this centre on York Road will exacerbate the existing social disorder in this area.”

Siebring said there was broad agreement in the community, including at the Cowichan Leadership Group, that the clustering of services was absolutely not a desired outcome.

“And yet, here we are,” he said.

After the council meeting on Aug. 19 in which North Cowichan made the decision to send the letter, Island Health said in a statement that the health authority is aware of the concerns raised regarding the location of the new Cowichan Wellness and Recovery Centre.

“We are committed to working with the broader Cowichan Valley community to address the broad societal challenges associated with mental health and substance use,” the statement said.

“We are also committed to working directly with the immediate neighbours and North Cowichan council to address any questions that might arise.”

robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

