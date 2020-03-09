Parent urges Saanich School District to postpone student trip to Europe

A group of students attending North Saanich’s Parkland Secondary School will learn by Monday whether they will be travelling to the United Kingdom, France and Spain as COVID-19 spreads around the world (Black Press Media File).

A group of students at Parkland Secondary School will learn early next week whether they will travel to Europe this spring as the virus responsible for COVID-19 spreads.

But at least one local family wants school district officials to postpone the trip and the parents have already decided not to send their son.

“I think there is enough good information out there to suggest that now is not the time to send your kids travelling,” said Ben Johnson, whose soon-to-be 17-year-old son won’t be among the 46 students scheduled to travel to Europe from March 14 to 23 with stops in the United Kingdom (London), France (Paris) and Spain (Barcelona).

“Our decision is not contingent on what the school district says,” said Johnson. “We have already decided. Obviously, we want to see postponement, so that our son gets the opportunity to go at a future, safer time.”

School District 63 announced earlier this week that it would decide whether to cancel any trips on a case-by-case basis.

This said, Dave Eberwein, Saanich School District superintendent, also announced that Royal Oak Middle School would reschedule its student trip to Germany and Italy, with the latter being one of the global hotspots for cases of COVID-19.

Speaking to the Peninsula News Review on Thursday afternoon, Eberwein said the district continues to review available information.

“The coronavirus issue is evolving on a daily basis, so we continue to review provincial recommendations from the ministries of health and education, as well as the federal travel advisory website,” he said. “I think it is important that we continue our conversation with parents, not only on this trip but other trips to make sure that we have enough information as possible to make an informed decision. Obviously paramount in our mind is the safety of students. We want to make sure that if we are sending them internationally, that we are doing so in a way that we can help mitigate any potential risks out there.”

While the students are not travelling to Italy, Johnson points out officials in the United Kingdom — the trip’s first stop — have raised the urgency level.

England’s chief medical officer Christ Whitty told the public that the number of cases will keep rising, as officials shift their focus from containing the virus to delaying its spread.

The European Union, whose members include France and Spain, also recently raised its risk level to high from moderate earlier in the week.

Johnson said the school district should not wait on official travel advisory to postpone the trip.

“There are so many more indicators you can look at, as to whether it is safe or not,” he said.

Johnson said his family’s decision emerged after monitoring the situation “very closely.”

“We have been in discussions with our son, saying this is something that we are looking at and it may affect whether you are going or not. It is so fluid with what is happening with the coronavirus. There is something new every day.”

Within this context, he pointed to Nova Scotia’s decision to cancel all school-sanctioned trips to international destinations, a step also taken by school board officials in Edmonton.

“It seems like every business, regardless of their location in the world, is cancelling conferences and trips, and it is not just related to China, Iran or Italy,” said Johnson. “Everyone is going in that direction and that is the direction that we are going too.”

Eberwein said the school board does not take its lead from other jurisdictions. “We follow advice and protocols that are established here in British Columbia,” he said. “It’s important that we make a decision based on information here. I don’t do what other school districts do, because they are doing it. But I do obviously look to see what other jurisdictions, and that forms part of our decision-making process.”

Ultimately, the decision does not hinge on what others include the corporate sector might do. “What is important is that we listen to our constituents, that we talk to our parents and students that are involved, that we follow the directions of those provincial ministries, that we look at the federal travel advisory website that talks about levels of risk, and that we make a decision on those facts versus what other organizations outside public education may be doing.”

Johnson said a meeting Wednesday, where assistant superintendent Paul McKenzie fielded questions, was the first opportunity for all parents and their children to discuss the situation.

“I thought the principal did an excellent job of facilitating what could have been a pretty difficult meeting, but to be honest, it seemed like most parents were very concerned and/or leaning towards postponement of the trip,” he said.

Johnson said questions raised in the meeting ranged across topics. “People had questions about what does postponement look like, what happens if my kid is in a quarantine zone,” he said. “And there were other parents such as myself who were like ‘let’s not send the kids, now is not the time.'”

Overall, Johnson said officials are taking the situation “very seriously” and are ‘well aware” of the issues. “I think they have just been waiting, as they get closer to departure, to see what happens.”

Johnson said travel organizers have promised vouchers to be used at a later date if the trip is postponed, adding later that they also offered support if children end up in a quarantine zone. This very possibility, said Johnson, should send up red flags.

“But if they decide to go, and some parents such as ourselves decide not to send the kids, they will be out the money.”

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Peninsula News Review