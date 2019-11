Sedan and SUV collided just after 10 a.m. on Ash Street

Emergency crews are on the scene at the site of a two-car collision in Abbotsford.

A dark-coloured sedan collided with the side of an SUV at the intersection of Ash Street and Green Avenue, between George Ferguson Way and Old Clayburn Road.

The crash sent the SUV into a neighbouring yard and left both vehicles heavily damaged. It’s unclear if anyone was injured, but multiple fire trucks and paramedics responded to the crash.

The News has sought more information from police.