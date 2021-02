They were taken to hospital in stable condition after accidentally taking the psychoactive compound

Three people were taken to hospital after accidentally ingesting THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

BC Emergency Health Services dispatched three paramedic crews to a home in Hemlock Valley’s Sasquatch Mountain Resort around 11:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 11) after receiving a call about the accident.

The paramedics proved care to the three patients at the scene, and transported them to hospital in stable condition.

news@ahobserver.com

Agassiz-Harrison Observer