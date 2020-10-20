Paradigm – third in the World and first in Canada, opens in Louis Creek Industrial Park, Barriere, B.C.

District of Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer joined Paradigm Building Solutions CEO Stefan Maunz and COO Murray Velichko on Tuesday Oct. 20, with Cathy McLeod, MP, and incumbent MLAs Peter Milobar and Todd Stone in a socially distant Grand Opening ceremony of Paradigm Building Solutions Ltd. at their new facility in the Louis Creek Industrial Park.

Paradigm Building Solutions is a fully automated manufacturing facility that builds open wall panels used in wood constructed buildings.

CEO Stefan Maunz says their robotic equipment produces wall panels at an unprecedented speed and precision – especially when compared to onsite framing. Paradigm also partners with framing companies and developers throughout B.C. to speed up construction times and help lower costs, as well as offering full Passivehouse and Net Zero housing development solutions.

Currently Paradigm is the third company in the world, and the first in Canada, to bring this unique technology to market, offering sustainable housing solutions to Canadians through high-end prefabrication.

Maunz explained that once the 23,000 square foot facility comprising of approximately 10 staff is fully operational, up to 1500 linear feet of open wall panels can be produced per day – the equivalent to three large single family dwellings per day.