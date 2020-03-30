Parade of welcome and love in Prince Rupert

New parents Eliza and Dalyn Lybbert show off their new born son, Grayson on March 30, to a drive by parade of passing friends below their apartment balcony. The family can not have visitors due to the social distancing and self isolation rules of COVID-19. Grayson was born March 20. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A heartwarming parade and the waving banners of more than 25 friends welcomed a new baby into the world out side the Prince Rupert apartment of new parents, Eliza and Dalyn Lybbert on March 30. Friends and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, participated in the drive by procession to honour the birth of the Lybbert’s first child, Grayson James Lybbert and to offer some good cheer to the new family who have been unable to accept visitors due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

First time mom, Eliza Lybbert has been social distancing and self isolating since the birth on March 20. The Lybberts moved to Prince Rupert from Alberta just over a year ago and have no family in the area to offer much needed support or visits.

As with any first time mom some days can be tough, but during the COVID-19 pandemic adjusting to your first baby can be extra challenging, especially when you are alone, Julie Slocombe, friend of the family said.

“Usually many church members would be offering to assist and would be hands on with help, but during the health crisis we need to respect the social distancing rules,” Slocombe said.

The new family came out onto their fourth floor balcony to show off baby Grayson and wave to well wishers who cheered as they drove by.

“We were totally surprised by the drive by parade. The signs and love were just overwhelmingly warm and amazing,” Eliza Lybbert, new mom, said.

“We’ve been home since the birth. We’ve been very lucky for such great friends and neighbours being able to go and help with groceries and things, ” Lybbert said,”We’ve been well taken care off. People call each day and check up on us, making the transition really smooth for us.”

“People here have opened their arms and accepted us as family since we moved to Prince Rupert. We feel so welcomed here,” Dalyn Lybbert, new dad said.

“We wanted the family to know that we love and support them. This is an extraordinary thing in an extraordinary time,” Slocombe said. “It just really brings home that social distancing is creating social connections.”

