PAN’s most well-read online stories of 2017

The view of White Rock was clear for one of White Rock’s free events, the Snowbirds’ Aug. 16 fundraiser for CH.I.L.D Foundation. (Canadian Forces Snowbirds photo)

From a team of young baseball players making onto the world stage, to the happenings on White Rock’s Marine Drive, here’s a list of the most followed and commented on stories from the Peace Arch News Facebook page in 2017.

1. Team Canada ends World Series with a 2-2 record

No story has been bigger for PAN’s online audience than when the White Rock’s All-Stars were given the responsibility to wear red-and-white to represent Canada in the Little League World Series. Readers continually liked, shared and commented on the young team’s advancements. The team finished the tournament with a 2-2 record in August.

2. ‘Amazing’ South Surrey crossing guard remembered

Remembered as an ‘amazing’ South Surrey crossing guard, Eric Saide died last January, and the residents that knew him flooded social media to leave kind memories of interacting with the popular guard.

“He was the sweetest man and a huge part of our Grandview Heights Elementary school memories,” Jessica Payette commented.

3. Trudeau’s White Rock visit ‘a great tribute.’

Love him or loathe him, Peace Arch News readers were tuned into news of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s multiple pre-byelection visits to White Rock. A video of Trudeau’s walking Nov. 15 tour through White Rocks Five-Corners neighbourhood was watched for a total of 13,400 minutes, or 233 hours. Trudeau came back a second time Dec. 2, residents in support, or against the sitting prime minister were quick to share their thoughts.

4. WHAT THE HAIL? : Surrey/White Rock blanketed with unexpected winter weather

A catchy headline, matched with a dramatic photo of the roads blanketed with hail, caught the readers eye in October. Many readers submitted photos of the hail-covered roads, which made it look like a snowy winter day.

“I could believe my eyes when I drove into this on my way to White Rock this morning –I guess it’s time for snow tires!” Edith McCabe wrote.

5. VIDEO: Victim tries to flee after targeted South Surrey shooting

A brazen mid-afternoon shooting, near the corner of 32 Avenue and 152 Street, was cause a concern for many living in the southern part of the city, with several residents saying the violence is getting too close to home. As a result of the shooting, which happened at 3:30 p.m., July 27 in the Morgan Creek Corporate Centre, one man was sent to hospital. Police have yet to announce an arrest in the shooting.

6. New taste for White Rock’s Marine Drive

The announcement of a popular Vancouver Mexican restaurant moving to White Rock’s Marine Drive had many residents salivating with anticipation. Primo’s Mexican Grill, which took over the old Cielo Restaurant (15069 Marine Dr.) opened its doors this summer.

7. White Rock’s Giraffe Restaurant permanently closes doors

On the topic of restaurants, many were saddened to hear the closure of White Rock’s Giraffe Restaurant, which has been dishing out quality meals on Marine Drive since 1989.

“I am so saddened to read this news. Giraffe was one of our favourite restaurants on the beach,” Barbara Christie commented. “Excellent food and service not to mention the ambience.”

8. Two accused of breaking claws off live crabs on White Rock pier

A video showing two accused of breaking claws off live crabs on the White Rock pier – which garnered more than 400,000 views – certainly left an impression with the online audience. A man and woman were charged under the federal Fisheries Act, after police were alerted to the alleged activity in September. Area resident Andrew Newman captured the police involvement.

“Disgusting how anyone could tear the limbs off a living thing and think nothing of it. Then throw it back into the water to suffer until it dies from bleeding out or getting eaten,” Curtis Marta commented.

9. Child kidnapper and rapist released to halfway house in Okanagan

Many were outraged to hear that a child kidnapper and rapist was released to a halfway house in the Okanagan. Brian Abrosimo was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2006 after abducting an 11-year-old Langley girl from a rural Aldergrove road in 2004. In that crime, he used a van to knock down two children who were riding bicycles along 256 street, kidnapping the 11-year-old girl, taping her eyes and mouth and driving her to Surrey where he sexually assaulted her.

“‘Child rapist’ and ‘released’ should never have to be used in the same sentence,” Trisha Sims commented.

10. VIDEO: Snowbirds dance in the sky over White Rock

News of the Snowbirds annual fly over Semiahmoo Bay last August captivated the Peace Arch News audience, with many tuning in to a live video of the event.