Two-and-a-half-year-old Sophia Muxlow from Prince George tries gold panning at the Eldorado Gold Panning and Gift Shop in Barkerville Historic Town and Park Saturday (May 19) during the National Historic Site of Canada’s opening weekend. Barkerville is now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for daily activities and special events until Sept. 30. See Friday’s paper for more photos and news from the opening weekend.

Lindsay Chung photo