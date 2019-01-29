Panhandling bylaw, community court part of Maple Ridge strategic plan

Council plots out its next four years, will get public input.

Adstock alternative music festival took place in Memorial Peace Park last year. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge council has hammered out its general direction and now wants to hear what the public thinks about its grand plan for the next four years.

Council was to vote on sending its new strategic plan to an open house at its Tuesday meeting.

The plan is only two pages long, composed of five points: community safety; community pride and spirit; intergovernmental relations; growth management; and natural environment.

With community safety at the top of the list, the plan calls for developing a “multi-faceted community safety plan” involving senior government and composed of an “actionable implementation plan.”

The overall goal is to ensure that people “feel safe and are not afraid to engage in their community, that criminal activity is prevented or minimized …”

Other objectives under the community safety part of the plan include writing a panhandling bylaw and creating a community court to offer options for those with mental health or addictions issues.

Under the community pride and spirit part of the strategic plan, the goal is to “engage the public in positive activities … to enhance the vibrancy of the community.”

That could be done by suggestions that include increasing the number of downtown festivals, implementing the culture plan and find the best way to handle citizen petitions.

When it comes to inter-governmental relations, one objective is to ensure accountability is in place for supportive housing and other services to “minimize negative neighbourhood impacts.”

Mayor Micheal Morden last year opposed the opening of supportive housing on Royal Crescent.

As for growth, the strategic plan calls for pursuing a new hotel to be built somewhere in Maple Ridge along with some post-secondary education.

It also calls for reviewing tandem parking, (townhouse units that have cars parked behind each other) the zoning bylaw, the tree bylaw, bike lanes and development and election signs.

When it comes to the environment, the plan envisages more focus along the Fraser River and to c0ntinue working with the Alouette River Ecosystem Partnership, the main goal of which is to create a fish passageway to connect the South Alouette River to the Alouette Lake Reservoir.

The new Council Code of Conduct, approved late last year and which sets out standards for councillors, is part of the strategic plan, as is a list of the city’s five core values: Leadership, Service, Reputation, Human Resources, Community and Stewardship.