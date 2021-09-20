Pandemic puts public events for Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation on hold

A map showing the proposed boundaries of a municipality encompassing Blind Bay and Sorrento was approved by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board in February 2019. (CSRD Image)

Three opportunities for the public to learn more and provide input on the Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation Study have been postponed.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced Sept. 17 in a news release that, due to the most recent public health order regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, three events will be delayed. The decision was made following discussions with the Incorporation Advisory Committee and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.

The number of people who can gather indoors in the Interior Health region, without proof of full vaccination, is currently 50. An upcoming discussion panel and two open house events set for late September and early October were designed for much larger community attendance.

Postponed to late January 2022 in hopes of having in-person event are the incorporation discussion panel set for Sept. 25, as well as open houses on Sept. 29 and Oct. 5.

“Any incorporation process is firmly rooted in the need for input, engagement and feedback from affected residents. As a result of these attendance limitations and in the interest of providing a safe environment for the community to discuss this important initiative, the CSRD will be putting the process on hold at this time,” stated the CSRD release.

New dates will be set and publicly advertised, as well as promoted through the CSRD’s website and its social media platforms.

Residents can still view the most up-to-date information on the study process at the Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation Study page on the CSRD website. It includes a Frequently Asked Questions section where residents can submit questions online.

