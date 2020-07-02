Pamela Allain, Laura Gellatly join the Nelson Star

Allain oversees Black Press's West Kootenay papers, while Gellatly is the Star's new publisher

The Nelson Star has two new publishers and a revamped sales team.

Pamela Allain has joined Black Press as group publisher for the West Kootenay.

Allain, who has more than 30 years experience in media, will oversee the Star, Trail Daily Times, Castlegar News, Rossland News, Arrow Lakes News, Grand Forks Gazette, Creston Valley Advance and Boundary Creek Times.

She comes to the West Kootenay after serving as the group publisher and regional advertising director of seven community newspapers in Alberta.

“It’s an excellent opportunity to come work with some amazing people in the newspaper’s print and digital areas,” says Allain.

Laura Gellatly meanwhile returns to Black Press as the Star‘s publisher and advertising consultant.

Gellatly has worked in media sales since 1996, and previously held a sales role with the Star from 2012 to 2014 before moving to Winnipeg.

She says Nelson was never far from her mind while living in the prairies, and knew from her first visit to the city she would live here.

“I got out and in my gut I felt like this is where I belong, and I’ve never felt that in my life,” says Gellatly. “I’ve travelled a lot, and I just totally fell in love with the place. It just spoke to me, and I’ve never lost it.”

Riley Chapman, who joined the Star as an administrative assistant in September, will work with Gellatly as the other half of the paper’s sales team in the role of advertising consultant.

“I’m looking forward to connecting with the community and the businesses here,” says Chapman.

