Pam Alexis resigns as Mission’s mayor, by-election planned for spring 2021

Pam Alexis has officially resigned from her position as mayor, and Mission will wait until spring 2021 for a by-election to choose a new one.

Alexis will be taking over as the MLA for Abbotsford-Mission area, after narrowly defeating the BC Liberal incumbent Simon Gibson by 744 votes.

“It’s been a privilege to serve as mayor,” Alexis said. “I am honoured to be able to continue to serve our community as your MLA. I look forward to advocating at the provincial level on behalf of both communities. Thank you for putting your trust in me.”

Until a new mayor is selected in the by-election, the district’s councillors will continue to rotate through the position on a monthly basis.

November’s mayor is Councillor Mark Davies and December’s mayor will be Councillor Cal Crawford. The acting-mayor schedule is online at mission.ca.

Spring’s by-election is currently being planned, and key dates and deadlines will be shared through the district’s website, social media channels as well as on the Elections BC website.

“The District of Mission is dedicated to delivering a safe and physically distanced by-election during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” says a Nov. 12 municipal news release.

