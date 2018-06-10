Pairing is caring

Many take for granted the ability to haul out the lawnmower, dig in the flower beds or simply to water the garden.

For seniors like Mary (she asked that her surname not be mentioned) it’s difficult to look out and see their once-proud gardens deteriorate.

“For 30 years I trimmed hedges on both sides of the garden. Now it’s too much work for me – it hurts me just to look at the garden,” said Mary.

She said she doesn’t feel comfortable letting the garden go to ruin, but that there isn’t much she can do about it. Her garden once boasted a wide variety of flowers – now she resorts to planting silk flowers just so the garden doesn’t look bland.

Kitimat CDC Better at Home’s Jodi Johnson said the Pairing for Caring program is designed specifically with seniors like Mary in mind.

The program matches people up with seniors, people who will volunteer their time, and energy, to help maintain the seniors’ gardens.

“The idea is to get families and groups involved to help with cutting lawns, weeding and getting the gardens turned over,” said Johnson. “We welcome people of all ages to come out and help.”

“We feel that emotional health is almost as important as personal safety in regards to seniors’ inclusion,” added Johnson.

Anyone who would like to volunteer their time can contact either Johnson or Terry Runions on 250-632-3144 Ext 216.