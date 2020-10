A pair of crashes on Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack have snarled traffic in both directions.

The rollover of a truck just east of the No. 3 road exist is creating small eastbound delays.

Another crash in the westbound lanes of the Vedder Canal bridge has stopped traffic heading west and resulted in a miles-long backup. Westbound drivers should prepare for a long wait.

