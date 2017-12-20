Pair of crashes snarl highway traffic in Ladysmith

Ladysmith Fire Rescue was kept busy on Tuesday afternoon as two crashes along a stretch of the Trans Canada Highway just outside of town snarled traffic for a brief period of time.

The pair of multi-vehicle collisions took place at around 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes.

One occurred at the corner of the Oyster Bay Sto’Lo Rd while the other was further up to road opposite the Rogerson Road turnoff to Rocky Creek Rd.

In the second accident, the driver of Chevy Aveo told the Chronicle that he lost control of his vehicle after driving through a puddle and accidentally struck a Ford delivery van.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

The majority of East Vancouver Island was under a snowfall warning on Tuesday as a mix of snow and rain made for difficult driving conditions.

Ladysmith firefighters worked to shovel away some of the water that had accumulated on the roadway as traffic was reduced to one lane for about an hour.

RCMP and paramedics also attended the scene but no injuries were reported in either accident.