Pair of crashes affecting traffic in Langford Tuesday evening

Jacklin Road closed in both directions, driver stuck in vehicle after it crashes into pole

A white van appears to have crashed into a utility pole near the Belmont Market on Jacklin Road. (Karissa Gall/News Staff)

A pair of crashes are affecting traffic in Langford Tuesday evening.

As of 6 p.m. Jacklin Road near the Belmont Market is closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle incident. A white van can be seen on its side and appears to have crashed into a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle is still inside.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are on scene. Fire crews extracted the driver through the back of the vehicle while onlookers clapped. The man was conscious and appeared to be in shock. He was immediately put into an ambulance.

Lilian Brunet lives nearby and said she heard an explosion that she believes was the pole hitting a transformer. Brunet said she believes the driver is an elderly man. She said she came outside to see what was happening when the lights flickered.

According to the BC Hydro outage map, 789 customers are without power and hydro crews are on site. The outage is for customers north of Sunheights Drive, south of Jenkins Avenue, west of Veterans Memorial Parkway and east of Happy Valley Road.

Further up, on Sooke Road near Jacklin Road, a truck went off the road. Westbound traffic was slightly delayed but moving shortly after the incident.

More to come.

