Two southbound travellers were arrested at South Surrey borders Thursday – one at the Peace Arch crossing and one at the Pacific Highway port. (File photo)

Pair of arrests at South Surrey borders

Officials say incidents were hours apart and are 'unrelated'

Two southbound travellers were arrested hours apart at the South Surrey borders Thursday – one in connection with the rape of a child, and the other for assault.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the incidents were unrelated.

In the first, a 20-year-old Lakewood man was detained at the Pacific Highway border in the early morning hours of May 3 after a name check revealed a traveller was wanted in Pierce County, Wash. for rape. After the warrant was confirmed, the traveller was taken to the Whatcom County Jail by Washington State Patrol pending extradition.

Later the same day, officers from the Puyallup Police Department took custody of a 31-year-old Edgewood woman, after a traveller at the Peace Arch border was detained in connection with emergency-room patients being exposed to Hepatitis C at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Area port director Kenneth L. Williams praised officers’ “vigilance in keeping our communities safe.”

“The work we do is vital to protecting our communities and those within them,” Williams said in a news release issued Friday afternoon. “I am proud of the work our officers do on a daily basis.”

Cowichan standings in Fraser Institute annual school rankings
BC Transit introduces larger buses on Highway 16

Car drives into ditch in West Kelowna

 

North Cowichan sets tax increase for 2018 at 2.61 per cent

 

Entrepreneurial teen inspired by the Shuswap

 

