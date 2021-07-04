(File photo)

Pair of 150-pound ‘Easter Island’ lawn statues pilfered from Parksville property

Oceanside RCMP receive 336 complaints in one-week period

  • Jul. 4, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP received 336 complaints the week of June 13 to June 19.

Some of the incidents included:

June 13

• A black/red GT Avalanche mountain bike was found in the area of Sunrise Drive and Sutton Place, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular office hours to claim.

• Graffiti was reported on a building in the 100 block of Memorial Avenue, Parksville.

June 14

• Two three-foot-six concrete “Easter Island” lawn statues, weighing approximately 150 pounds each, were stolen from the 500 block of Corfield Street South, Parksville.

• A nighttime prowler was reported in the 300 block of Church Road, Parksville. An audible alarm sounded and the female prowler fled the property.

• An estimated $15,000 of damage was reported to an electrical sub-station in the 1100 block of Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach. Approximately 10 feet of copper wire was stolen.

June 15

• A nighttime prowler was reported in the 400 block of Pioneer Crescent, Parksville.

• A drone was found in the 1100 bock of Sunrise Drive, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• B.C. licence plates PK4462 were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Whistler Road, Qualicum Beach.

June 16

• Tools, including a nail gun and a compressor were reported stolen during a business break-end-enter in the 100 block of Weld Street, Parksville.

• A men’s Herschel wallet was found in the area of Doehle Avenue and Wisteria Street, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

June 17

• A nighttime prowler was reported in the 200 block of Stanford Avenue, Parksville.

• A vehicle window was reported broken in the 100 block of Moilliet Street North, Parksville. The vehicle was rummaged through and approximately $5 in change was stolen.

June 18

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 100 block of Shelley Road, Parksville. Surveillance video lead to the identification of a subject and subsequent charges.

• A digital microscope, an Olympus CK2 inverter microscope and PH controllers were stolen from storage containers in the 7400 block of Island Highway West, Bowser.

• A leaf blower, hedge trimmer and an electric saw were stolen in a residential break-and-enter in the 2300 block of Andover Road, Nanoose Bay.

• A nighttime prowler was reported in the 1600 block of Granite Road, Nanoose Bay.

READ MORE: ‘It’s appalling’: RCMP investigating dog in crate behind RV

June 19

• A work safety harness valued at $100 was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Abernathy Place, Parksvilleh.

• Pop and change were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Stanhope Road, Parksville.

• A red Osprey backpack was reported lost near Nile Creek. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours if found so it can be returned to the owner.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

