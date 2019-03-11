Pair arrested in Nelson drug bust

Police seized drugs, cash, and a vehicle from a Rosemont home on Saturday

Nelson police seized drugs, cash, and a vehicle and arrested two people in a drug bust at a Rosemont home Saturday evening.

In a news release, police said they executed a search warrant following a “prolonged investigation.”

A man and a woman were taken into custody. Police say they were familiar with both suspects.

The drugs seized included an estimated 2.7 kilograms of cocaine, 400 grams of MDMA (otherwise known as ecstasy) and 320 grams of ketamine.

The woman was released on conditions while the man remains in custody pending a court appearance. A newer model vehicle was also seized as proceeds of crime under the BC Civil Forfeiture Act, along with $1,600 in cash.