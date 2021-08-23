Pair arrested in Maple Ridge after erratic drive in stolen vehicle

Two people were arrested after stealing a car and damaging other vehicles with it in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

Two people were arrested after stealing a car causing damage to multiple other vehicles in Maple Ridge early Monday morning.

Police stopped a vehicle at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 23, driving erratically along River Road, between 203 Street and 237 Street.

Multiple vehicles along the road were damaged before the car was stopped on Lougheed Highway near Jim Robson Way.

The car had been reported stolen out of Coquitlam.

Two men were arrested on scene.

“There were no civilian injuries,” said Insp. Jayson Lucash with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“No further details are available at this time as it is still early in the investigation and police are actively putting together what occurred,” added Lucash.

Online the RCMP said more information will be made available pending any approved charges.

