Painter electrocuted on Sunday afternoon

One man was rushed to hospital yesterday afternoon after suffering burns from electrocution.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service, British Columbia Ambulance Service and the Abbotsford Police Department responded after 4 p.m. on Sunday to a condomonium development on Mayfair Avenue between McCallum Road and Cottage Lane for a painter that had been electrocuted.

The painter had been working on a boom lift when it collided with live power lines. The man was brought to the hospital conscious and there were sporadic power outages throughout central Abbotsford as a result of this incident.

