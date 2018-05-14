A painter was electrocuted on Sunday afternoon in central Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Painter electrocuted on Sunday afternoon

Boom collides with live power lines, power outages occur following incident

  • May. 14, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

One man was rushed to hospital yesterday afternoon after suffering burns from electrocution.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service, British Columbia Ambulance Service and the Abbotsford Police Department responded after 4 p.m. on Sunday to a condomonium development on Mayfair Avenue between McCallum Road and Cottage Lane for a painter that had been electrocuted.

The painter had been working on a boom lift when it collided with live power lines. The man was brought to the hospital conscious and there were sporadic power outages throughout central Abbotsford as a result of this incident.

More to come.

Previous story
Second drive-through restaurant proposed for Turtle Bay Crossing
Next story
VIDEO: Barn fire in Bradner

Just Posted

Need to know: How to help, where to donate, and what to do now

 

New all-weather soccer field gets final kickoff

 

Dozens killed in Gaza as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

  • 11 hours ago

 

Painter electrocuted on Sunday afternoon

  • 11 hours ago

 

Most Read