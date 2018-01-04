Paint the Town Red winners announced

The results of the Paint the Town red window decorating contest — voted on by popular ballot both online and in person — are in

Mulberry Lane and Ciprani’s Bridal have each won a full page ad in the Williams Lake Tribune.

In store draw box entries named Mulberry Lane the town’s favourite, in the contest run by the Downtown Williams Lake Business Improvement Association.

In a Facebook Like Contest, the winner was Ciprani’s Bridal, with many dolled up mannequins in an array of red, wrapping paper themed dresses.

The Runner Up Prize, donated by Pacific Coastal Airlines, is The Child Development Centre, who receives two airline tickets from Pacific Coastal.

Honourable mentions went to Lo’s Florist and the Canadian Mental Health Association, who each won staff fitness passes to the Cariboo Memorial Complex.