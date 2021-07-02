Paint removal process set to begin on 5th Street Bridge in Courtenay

The paint removal process is set to begin on the 5th Street Bridge. Photo by City of Courtenay

Work to safely remove the lead-based paint on the 5th Street Bridge is expected to begin shortly. Crews will be working 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., up to seven days a week to remove the old paint and then applying a fresh green coating.

Large sections at both ends of the bridge have been wrapped in heavy duty plastic to prevent any of the lead paint and construction materials from falling into the river below. Crews will be working within this new containment system to remove the old lead paint down to bare metal before it is recoated to preserve the bridge for years to come. Once this work is complete, the centre portion of the bridge will be wrapped for paint removal and recoating.

This next phase of work will be noisy.

The new coating must be applied in dry, warmer temperatures so this portion of the work will be completed over the summer.

In addition, the 5th Street Bridge will be closed overnights to traffic for five nights starting Monday, July 12 to Friday July 16 from 11:30 p.m. to no later than 6 a.m. the following mornings. Crews will guide pedestrians across the bridge when it is safe. This work will wrap up on Saturday morning. Work has been scheduled overnight to limit additional impacts on traffic.

This overnight closure is necessary to allow the bridge contractor to safely conduct testing of the bridge deck.

Alternate routes will be necessary during this time:

• 17th Street Bridge

• Condensory Bridge – Anderton Avenue to Condensory Road

• North Connector – Piercy Road

To learn more about the 5th Street Bridge project, visit www.courtenay.ca/5thstreetbridge

