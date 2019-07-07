Paddlers set fast pace to win at Nanaimo Dragonboat Festival

KARL YU/News Bulletin Chix With Stix team members paddle at the dock at Maffeo Sutton Park during Saturday afternoon’s racing at the Save-On-Foods Nanaimo Dragonboat Festival.

Dragonboat racers were fierce competitors, if their race times are any indication.

Paddlers set a fast pace out on the water this past weekend at the Save-On-Foods Nanaimo Dragonboat Festival.

This year’s event saw a new addition to the itinerary, the Guts and Glory challenge, with paddlers taking on a 1,500-metre course.

The first Guts and Glory champions are the Nanaimo Paddling Club’s Nusa’Lon Dragons, who won the women’s race Saturday in a time of nine minutes, 51.66 seconds. The FCRCC Saggin’ Dragons were second and the Snapping Dragons came third. Sunday saw the mixed Guts and Glory race, won by the Navy Dragon Anchors in 8:14.35. The Fairway Gorge Paddling Club Rebel Alliance placed second with the Save-On-Foods Dragonslayers third.

In the women’s platinum A final, Chix With Stix won in 2:21.73, ahead of the Nusa’Lon Dragons and Stroke the Dragon.

The festival’s fastest final was in the mixed platinum A division, where the FGPC’s Rebel Alliance crossed the finish line in 1:59.98. The Navy Dragon Anchors were runners-up and the Dragonslayers placed third.

In the breast cancer survivors’ A final, Abreast in a Boat Fortitude won a close race in 2:30.50, edging out Sistership Dragon Boat Association and Abreast in a Boat Deas Divas.

Other winning teams at the Nanaimo Dragonboat Festival include: Cultus Lake Dragonflyers, women’s diamond A; SDBA Chawanda, women’s jade A; FLCC Fraser Dragons, women’s gold A; Angels Abreast, women’s silver A; FGPC Momentum, mixed diamond A; EDBRC River Rats, mixed jade A; Pass the Buk, women’s platinum B; West Coast Warriors, women’s diamond B; VIP Wild, women’s jade B; River Spirit, women’s gold B; Pink Phoenix Soul, women’s silver B; Quality Foods Blu By U, mixed platinum B; Nothin’ Dragon Masters, mixed diamond B; Alameda Dragon Flyers, mixed jade B; Pink Phoenix Heart, breast cancer survivors’ B; Angels Abreast, breast cancer survivors’ C.

