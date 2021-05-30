Paddleboarders to Stand Up Against Racism on Kalamalka Lake

It's the inaugural event to raise awareness of discrimination by the Filipino Association of Vernon

The Filipino Association of Vernon is hosting its inaugural Stand Up Against Racism paddleboard trek across Kalamalka Lake Monday, May 31, 2021. (FAV photo)

A call to confront racism will soon make a splash on Kalamalka Lake

All are invited to take part in the inaugural Stand Up Against Racism initiative, hosted by the Filipino Association of Vernon, on Monday morning, May 31.

Around 10 stand-up paddleboarders are taking part in the event, which will see them traverse the lake from Kal Beach in Coldstream to Kaloya Park in Lake Country to raise awareness about racism and discrimination.

With this being the first year, organizers are not seeking more paddlers to join the excursion on the water, but others are welcome to join them by foot or bike along the Okanagan Rail Trail.

“We invite all of you to stand behind the message of love, unity, and diversity,” said Bernie Ramis, organizer and former president of Club Filipino of Okanagan-Shuswap (CFOS).

Members and supporters can choose to join at the start or meet the group at a pre-determined checkpoint. If exiting early, paddlers are asked to alert the event coordinators.

The group expects to arrive at Kekuli Bay around 8 a.m. and Kaloya Park by 11 a.m.

Everyone participating must pre-register so that organizers can adhere to public health guidelines. Members with first-aid training will be present for the paddle across the lake.

Paddlers and walkers will set off promptly from Kal Beach at 5 a.m., and participants are invited to arrive a half hour early for a warm-up.

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star