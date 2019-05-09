Packed pool of candidates for Kitselas First Nation elections

Voters head to the polls June 12 to elect chief councillor and six-member council

Current Kitselas First Nation chief Joe Bevan is not seeking reelection after serving three terms. (Kitselas Administration photo)

Kitselas First Nation voters go to the polls June 12 to elect a chief councillor and six council members.

Thirty-five people were nominated to run this year, with current chief councillor Joe Bevan not seeking reelection after serving three terms.

Those nominated can run for both the chief councillor and council member positions.

Eight nominees are now vying for the chief councillor’s seat, including Glenn Bennett, William Paul Sr. Bolton, Marlene George, Judy Gerow, Harold Lloyd Sr. McDames, current councillor Jodie McKay, Debbie Moore and Lynn Wright-Parker.

Five current councillors are running again — Judy Gerow, Cyril (CJ) Bennett-Nabess, Roxanne Ridler, Gerald Seymour and Clarisa Spencer. Councillor Sue Bevan will not be seeking re-election.

They’ll face 22 challengers, including Wilfred Jr. Bennett, Wilfred P. Sr. Bennett, Edison Bolton, William Paul Bolton, Cheryl Campbell, Dawn Derrick (Wale), Marlene Anne George, Ian Chad Gerow, Shirley Gray, Joan Mason, Harold Lloyd Jr. McDames, Harold Lloyd Sr. McDames, Jodie McKay (also running for chief councillor), Aaron McMillan, Elias McMillan, Debbie Moore, Rick Moore, Arlene Spalding, Freda Wright, Victor Wright, Lynn Wright-Parker (also running for chief councillor), and Bonnie Young-Mercer.

Kitselas chief and council are elected every two years under Indian Act regulations. The Indian Act also indicates a First Nation can have one councillor for every 100 members, so with approximately 650 members, the council consists of six people.

The election cycle began with a May 1 nomination date at the Kitselas main administrative building on Gitaus Road, east of Terrace on Hwy 16. Those nominated had until May 7 to withdraw, explained electoral officer Graeme Drew, who will oversee the vote.

Eligible voters are able to cast their ballot either by mail-in ballot or in-person on June 12 at the Kitselas main administrative building (2225 Gitaus Road).

