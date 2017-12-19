Pack patience and time when travelling from YQQ this holiday season

Patience, time and preparation are recommended packing essentials for anyone travelling from the Comox Valley Airport this holiday season.

Passengers are being asked to arrive early if travelling from the Comox Valley Airport this holiday season. File photo

Patience, time and preparation are recommended packing essentials for anyone travelling from the Comox Valley Airport this holiday season.

Alex Robertson, manager of operations for YQQ said while the fog a few weeks ago caused delays and cancellations, the airport staff is prepared for any potential snowfall in the forecast.

“Going forward, fog is much more challenging than snow. There is extra staff … but we get great support from the base,” explained Robertson.

Last year was “tremendously challenging” in terms of the wintery weather, he noted and added with the assistance from 19 Wing, the airport did not miss one flight due to snowfall.

Robertson said the busiest times predicted for the airport will be between Dec. 20 to 24, and the end of December until Jan. 2.

Additional flights at YQQ have also added to extra traffic to/from the airport, with both Air Canada and Pacific Coastal adding flights to Vancouver this year, and WestJet beginning their direct service to YVR earlier this month.

Staff at YQQ are asking all passengers to arrive early and prepare for longer-than-usual waits in order to make holiday travel less stressful.