Pack on the COVID-19 (pounds) with Le Cheeseburger Week

The event kicks off on Sept. 1 but establishments can still register to participate

Le Cheeseburger Week starts on Sept. 1 and runs until Sept. 7. (Provided by Le Cheeseburger Week)

If you need an excuse to eat cheeseburgers each night for a week, Le Cheeseburger Week is here to satisfy all your cravings.

What was once just Le Burger Week, has now adopted a new rule – all burgers must have cheese or vegan cheese integrated into the dish.

READ ALSO: Colwood drive-thru window smashed after suspect receives burger without mustard

From Sept. 1 to 7, chefs and restaurants will whip up cheesy and delicious burgers across Canada with proceeds of select dishes going to support Centraide and United Way.

Le Cheeseburger Week was created in 2013 by two Montreal-based entrepreneurs Na’eem Adams and Thierry Rassam. The pair wanted to create a fun and exciting way for burger lovers to interact and support their favorite restaurants while also giving restaurants a chance to broaden their public image by participating in the event.

READ ALSO: Hungry Hearts Gala goes virtual with new mac and cheese competition

“Le Burger Week began as a fun local food project to celebrate our city’s (Montreal) love for burgers. Over the years, we have grown into a national festival that continuously helps to stimulate businesses across the nation,” said Adam in a press release.

And while there are only a select number of participating restaurants on the Lower Mainland, more establishments are able to register at leburgerweek.com/registration/restaurant.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News