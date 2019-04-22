Pacific Poke in Kelowna, photo provided by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

Pacific Poke bowl lovers can get a free taste at the restaurant’s ‘Grand Opening Event’

The restaurant will offer some of its specials Thursday evening at its Kelowna location

Pacific Poke is offering free traditional Hawaiian cuisine to its customers for its grand opening event.

Poke is a dish made up of diced raw fish atop either rice or salad paired with seaweed and vegetables.

According to a press release, the newly opened restaurant will be serving free samples on a first come, first serve basis at its Bernard Avenue location in Kelowna from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday April 25.

For customers, Pacific Poke’s menu has a variety of specialty bowls and build your own poke bowl options with a rice or salad base and topped with fresh ingredients including crab and shrimp, sockeye salmon or ahi tuna.

Pacific Poke is originally from Vancouver and opened its doors in Kelowna on March 30 of this year.

