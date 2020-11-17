Pacific Northern Gas plans to pump more gas in the northwest

Pacific Northern Gas is set to host two online information sessions regarding its plans to increase capacity of its gas pipeline running between Terrace and Prince Rupert.

The expansion is intended to serve two small-scale natural gas liquefaction projects — one in Terrace and one in Port Edward — and it will involve approximately $60 million in pipeline infrastructure upgrades.

An increase in gas flowing through the pipeline has the potential to decrease gas bills for PNG’s existing residential and commercial customers from Prince George to Prince Rupert.

The information sessions will be held on Nov. 25 and Nov. 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. More information about the sessions is available at www.png.ca/projects/recap

