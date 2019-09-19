Pacific FC, Dodd’s Furniture team up for local food banks

CPL team offering one free ticket to Oct. 2 game for two non-perishable food donations

Pacific FC and Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress are teaming up to collect donations for The Mustard Seed and the Goldstream Food Bank. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Pacific FC and Dood’s Furniture and Mattress will be giving back to The Mustard Seed and the Goldstream Food Bank in a campaign called Feed the Isle.

Before the Island team’s home game against HFX Wanderers FC on Oct. 2, the team will offer a free ticket to the game for every two non-perishable food items donated.

Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress is a sponsor of the Feed the Isle campaign and Pacific FC.

“We are really proud to work with the team to give back to the community as we always do,” said Dodd’s owner Gordy Dodd.

Food donations are being accepted at the Pacific FC Store on Fort Street as well as at Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress on Finlayson Street.

Those who already own season tickets can receive 100 points on the Official Centre Circle app and will also be entered to win a $100 gift card to The Local or a $250 gift card towards Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress at Finlayson Street.

“Vancouver Island has embraced and welcomed Pacific FC from day one,” said Pacific FC President Josh Simpson. “We are grateful and thankful for the support from our loyal fans and the business community. This is Pacific FC’s opportunity to give back and partner with one of the best known philanthropists on the Island.”

On the Oct. 2 game day, Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress will also provide a truck for walk-up donations.

The free tickets on offer are general admission and there is a maximum of eight tickets per donation.

For more information go to pacificfc.ca/feedtheisle.

