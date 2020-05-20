Pacific Coastal to resume modified service on June 1

It's important to note that we will not be returning to normal operations: company says

Pacific Coastal has announced plans to resume operations on June 1, 2020, but scheduled flights will be reduced. (file photo)

Pacific Coastal has confirmed it will be resuming scheduled service on June 1, 2020.

Williams Lake city council discussed the announcement during its Zoom platform meeting held Tuesday, May 19.

“It’s important to note that we will not be returning to normal operations as we will be offering a reduced schedule with many enhanced safety practices to ensure the health and well-being of our customers, staff and the communities that we serve,” the company noted in a news statement.

Vice-president Johnathan Richardson in an e-mail to the Tribune noted the intention is to help provide air service for essential service workers, move important goods and cargo, provide access for customers who need to travel for various medical appointments unrelated to COVID-19 and continue to offer remote communities access to the essential service of air travel should they require it.

Schedule details include:

#559 departing Vancouver at 14:45, arriving Williams Lake at 3:55 p.m. on Sundays,

#560 departing Williams Lake at 4:20 p.m. arriving Vancouver at 5:30 p.m. on Sundays

#551 departing Vancouver at 8:10 a.m. and arriving in Williams Lake at 09:20 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays

·#552 departing Williams Lake at 9:45 a.m. and arriving Vancouver at 10:55 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays

The main focus of the planning is how to restart partial service to ensure physical distancing, said Chief Administrative Officer Milo MacDonald.

Coun. Scott Nelson said the City is still waiting to hear from Central Mountain Air about its plans to restart.

