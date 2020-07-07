Pacific Coastal service to begin July 26

Pacific Coastal is returning to Bella Coola for a scheduled service of three days a week starting on July 26.

Other communities such as Williams Lake will saw Pacific Coastal service resume on June 1 with three flights per week but smaller, remote communities such as Bella Coola, Bella Bella, Anahim Lake, Klemtu and Haida Gwaii chose not to reopen to air travel on the same schedule.

“We are pleased to share with you that effective July 26th we will be reinstating scheduled air service into Bella Coola. We will beging with a reduced schedule of three times a week: Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday,” said Pacific Coastal President Quentin Smith. “We will grow the schedule as needed.”

The airline, which suspended passenger services in late March due to COVID-19, is currently operating a daily service under contract with Vancouver Coastal Health to bring in medical supplies, personnel, and take out lab samples. The company has previously said it will take at least two weeks to get regular service up and running again and that service will be determined based on demand, stating that a “flexible” approach is needed to restart the service.

