Pacific Coastal Airlines extends temporary flight suspensions

On April 16, they announced the temporary service suspension has been extended to May 31.

Pacific Coastal Airlines is extending its temporary suspension measures to June due to the novel coronavirus.

In March, PCA president Quentin Smith announced the decision on the company’s website due to the rapidly deteriorating situation and the need to be “socially responsible during this State of Emergency.”

All Pacific Coastal network operations were suspended, and initially, the airline anticipated they would resume regular operations on May 3, 2020.

On April 16, they announced the temporary service suspension has been extended to May 31, and anticipate they will resume service on June 1, 2020 with a modified schedule if conditions allow.

“This was a difficult, but necessary decision to take,” said Smith. “… We have no other choice than to take this drastic step to protect the health and safety of our employees, the public, and the financial stability of our airline.”

Pacific Coastal will continue to operate WestJet Link under the guidance and direction of WestJet.

The airline operates flights out of the Comox Valley Airport, which has since been suspended.

