francois lake

Pacific Atlantic Construction Pipeline bottle donation

The Francois Lake Elementary School and the Grassy Plains School PACs each received $570.50 in donations for the month of June, courtesy of the Pacific Atlantic Construction Pipeline bottle donation. PACP will also match all funds that came from their donated bottles for each month. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

  • Aug. 11, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Francois Lake Elementary School and the Grassy Plains School PACs each received $570.50 in donations for the month of June, courtesy of the Pacific Atlantic Construction Pipeline bottle donation. PACP will also match all funds that came from their donated bottles for each month. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake Lakes District News

Previous story
Nanaimo victim wires $1,400 to scammer even after bank told her she was being defrauded
Next story
UPDATE: Fire activity increases in Nashwito Creek area of White Rock Lake blaze

Just Posted