Pacheedaht First Nation celebrates return of Jordan River lands

More than 100 people celebrated with the Pacheedaht First Nation today as it marked the purchase of its origin site diitida – Jordan River lands – from B.C. Hydro.

The ceremony and feast was held at Jordan River, about 30 kilometres west of Sooke.

BC Hydro and Pacheedaht First Nation celebrate agreement over purchase of origin site diitiida, Jordan River lands on National Aboriginal Day. #sooke #NationalindigenousPeoplesDay #pacheedaht pic.twitter.com/fZVDGOZzje — Sooke News Mirror (@SookeNews) June 21, 2018

The sale agreement comes after a 2014 B.C. Hydro study that indicated an extreme seismic event at the Jordan River could damage its dam and put downstream homes and people at high risk. Since then, B.C. Hydro has acquired at-risk properties and rezoned them to help ensure public safety in the event of a major earthquake.

Diitiida is the origin site for the Pacheedaht and Ditidaht First Nations. The area was once rich with an abundance of natural resources.

The Pacheedaht continues to restore and manage these resources through various rehabilitation programs, including remediation efforts in the area. In addition, the First Nation is looking to develop economic growth by offering tourism initiatives such as surf shops, canoe rentals, an interpretive centre and restaurants.

“Pacheedaht has a lot to celebrate, this is our elders dream to reclaim these lands,” said Chief Jeff Jones, Pacheedaht First Nation.

“The repatriation of diitiida is a historic event for Pacheedaht, Ditidaht and Makah, and a step forward towards reconciliation. BC Hydro was instrumental, honourable and diligent throughout the process to transfer these lands.”

