P.R. business leader appointed to board of B.C. Ferry Services Inc.

Michael Pucci is one of the 12 members of the board of directors for B.C. Ferry Services Inc.

Prince Rupert business leader, Michael Pucci has been appointed to the Board of Directors of British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. effective Aug. 14, announced BC Ferries on Aug. 20.

“I am committed to maintaining sustainability of BC Ferries, financially and environmentally; while also furthering its affordability and service design in the best interest of the people of British Columbia,” Pucci said.

Born and raised in Prince Rupert, Pucci said his experience with BC Ferries goes back ‘many, many summer seasons’ when he worked on the ferries as a live-aboard crew member on the northern route. He would work two-weeks on, two-weeks off, serving passengers going to and from Haida Gwaii or on the Inside Passage.

“The job helped me pay my way through post secondary school but also taught me life lessons with respect to team work, responsibility and the behind the scenes work that is needed to make something like a sailing occur,” Pucci said. “The crews aboard all our ferries work very hard on the safety of the passengers and their fellow crew members while serving the public.”

“I cannot thank the BC Ferry and Marine Workers Union and the Management of BC Ferries enough for supporting me during those years, allowing me to learn and grow, now I am at a place where I hope I am able to give back to them.”

“We are a party to some fantastic organizations like Green Marine and are core members of the ECHO program in BC and I want us to continue our commitment to evolve with the values of British Columbians.”

As one of the largest ferry operators in the world with year-round service, on 25 routes to 47 terminals and with a fleet of 35 vessels, Pucci’s experience to qualify him for the board of directors position was outlined by BC Ferries in their announcement.

“Mr. Pucci is superintendent of compliance and administration for Maher Terminals Holding Corp., which operates one of the fastest growing and most efficient container terminals in North America, ” the statement read. “(He) has served two terms on the municipality’s board of variance and currently sits on the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Previously, Mr. Pucci was in business development for Community Futures of the Pacific Northwest, a non-profit fund, lending to entrepreneurs.”

Also appointed to the board of directors is Shona Moore Q.C., lawyer and labour arbitrator from Vancouver, as well as Eric Denoff who has served as a Deputy Minister in both the B.C. and Alberta Governments and as chief negotiator for the Government of Canada.B.C.

